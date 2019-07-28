It's hard to think of Justin Bieber as a strong figure in the hip-hop world. He's definitely more of a pop star but when he wants, he can get off some bars. He's dabbled in the world of rap and he actually kind of fits within the culture sometimes. He's returned this year with some new music and as his fans wait for an album, they stay glued to his socials for any official announcements. Despite his unpredictable behaviour, some fans were still surprised to see him with some new accessories on his face in the form of a piercing on his eyebrow.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has been promoting the hell out of his new fashion brand Drew House, a unisex line of clothing and accessories. He seemingly found some time to hit up his go-to piercing guy though because he took to Instagram to show off a few studs on his eyebrow, which shocked fans. The comments section is pretty messy so, hopefully, Biebs doesn't venture into them. He additionally flaunts a glimpse of his icy bottom grill, which is what has most people complaining. They could care less about the piercing but a removable piece of jewelry for his teeth... nahhhhhh.

What do you think of Bieber's new look? Are you onboard?

[via]