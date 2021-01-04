There's no saying where Justin Bieber can go next in his career but we can assure you that he isn't committing to the church full-time at any point in the near future. Biebervelli's newfound faith in God over the past few years has evidently changed him for the better, though there's an argument to be made that it affected his creativity, as well. Songs like "Holy" ft. Chance The Rapper stayed true to Bieber's commitment to God while still being able to appeal to a wider audience.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Over the past few months, rumors have been swirling around that Justin Bieber is getting ready to take the route of Pastor Ma$e. A report published by PageSix on Jan. 1st claimed that Biebs was studying to become a "full-fledged minister" in the wake of the news of Carl Lentz firing. The report stated, "He feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him" outside of his career in music.

This, however, is entirely false. Coming straight from the horse's mouth, Bieber claimed that not only are the rumors false but that he no longer is apart of the controversial celebrity church. "IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS," he wrote. "AND BTW HILLSONG IS NOT MY CHURCH."

Driving this point further, Justin Bieber added, "Church is not a place. We are the church. We don't need a building to connect with God."

Check out Bieber's posts below.

[Via]