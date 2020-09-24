Fresh off the release of their well-received collaboration "Holy", Chance the Rapper and Justin Bieber build on the song's message of compassion by announcing a joint giveaway in collaboration with Cash App.

The two made the announcement on Twitter, where they will be giving away a joint total of $250,000 "to those affected by hard times."

In a recent interview with Billboard, Bieber elaborated on the meaning of the song and its accompanying video.

"It basically shows how an act of compassion can really change the trajectory of someone's life or day," he explained. "That's our goal with this project, is just to inspire, to bring hope in this kind of uncertain, fragile time."

Bieber also recognized that there was "a lot of pain, a lot of heartache, a lot of frustration, a lot of people losing jobs" as of late, making this giveaway particularly pertinent.

Chance and Justin follow in the footsteps of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, who similarly partnered with Cash App to celebrate the blockbuster success of their joint single "WAP" by giving away a whopping $1 million to fans.

It seems like Chance already started sending fans gifts of $500, who quickly expressed their gratitude on Twitter.

Fans need only share their $cashtag and use the hashtag #JBChanceHoly to enter the giveaway, which ends this Friday.