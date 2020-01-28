Justin Bieber's latest hit "Yummy" welcomed him back on the grid musically and despite his many efforts to hit #1 on Billboard, he came in at #2 and is currently sitting at #11 as we write this. Last night Justin premiered his YouTube documentary Seasons in Los Angeles and today his episode on The Ellen DeGeneres show has arrived that sees him open up about his new song and when the full album will arrive.



In the clip below, Ellen asks Justin head-on just what exactly "Yummy" is about. "My sex life," he responded. "Yeah, it is what it is, right? I'm married, you know, so?" With lyrics on how his "toes curl" and such, it's clear that life with Hailey is pretty great. "I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person," he added of his wife. "She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

He added of proposing: "[...] That's a serious commitment, when you say you're gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful,'" he explained. "That's huge. Am I able to do that?' And so I think that was really what I was battling with. And I finally was like, 'You know what? I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it."

As for his full album arrival, Justin confirmed for the first time that it's coming on February 14th.