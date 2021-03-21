mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Justin Bieber & The Kid LAROI Team Up For Emotional Track "Unstable"

Alexander Cole
March 21, 2021 09:51
383 Views
Image via Justin Bieber

Unstable
Justin Bieber Feat. The Kid LAROI

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI deliver an undeniable hit on "Unstable."


Justin Bieber dropped off his new album Justice on Friday and so far, fans are enjoying the emotionally honest tracks that can be found throughout the entire run time. One of the songs that many fans noticed right away is "Unstable" which features the likes of The Kid LAROI, who has continuously impressed music listeners with his melodies and knack for catchy songwriting.

In this track, both artists speak on their relationships and being able to lean on their significant other when times get rough. Bieber has been open about his struggles with mental health, and many of those issues are spoken about in this song. Overall, it makes for a dope collaboration that allows both artists to truly shine.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I tried to scare you, scare you away
Showed you the door, you adored me anyway
When I was broken in pieces
You were my peace of mind, you were my peace of mind

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber The Kid LAROI Unstable Justice new song new music
