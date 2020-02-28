One revelation can make you see a song in an entirely different light. Way back in the Spring of 2003, Joe Budden gave the world his classic single "Pump It Up" that has been played hundreds of millions of times worldwide. The song is still a party favorite year-round, but unbeknownst to fans, Just Blaze reveals that the track was about...self-love...prior to a few lyrical changes that ended up being the finished product.

Just Blaze produced Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" and during a recent appearance on Sole Collector, he talked about the beloved single. "You know the original version of 'Pump It Up' was about masturbation?" Just Blaze randomly asked. "You know how in the second verse he's like, 'My jump off doesn't care if I go out so much.' It originally was, 'My hand doesn't worry if I go out so much." The hosts added that "Joe hates that song now" but also said, "That's so Joe."

"Maybe that explains why I loved it so much as a teenager," one of the hosts added. Check out the full episode of Sole Collector with Just Blaze and groove to Budden's "Pump It Up" below.