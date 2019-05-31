Police finally unsealed Jussie Smollett's case files yesterday which contained over four pages of interviews, logs, and records since Smollett filed his police report. Even after the charges were dropped, Smollett faced a ton of backlash from the public who still believe that he staged his own attack. According to TMZ, the latest development from the documents revealed that the police found a stash of firearms after raiding the home of the Osundairo brothers.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

In the new documents released by the Chicago PD, the Osundairo brothers were found with a GunVault that contained a ton of guns and ammunition including a hipoint model C9, 9MM caliber semi-auto pistol, 9MM caliber magazine with live rounds, 45ACP caliber magazines, boxes labeled Remington 22 Rounds, and a box labeled Hornady 00 buck shotgun shells.

The guns are in addition to the five bottles of bleach, a red hat, and two laptops that were found during the raid. However, the information about the GunVault was never released to the public.

Police also said they found a paper packet that contained two small plastic bags with white powder but they never identified what exactly the white substance was.

Whether or not Jussie staged his attack, he's still dealing with the repercussions of the incident. It's incredibly unlikely that he'll return to Empire and he's also facing a lawsuit that was filed by the City Of Chicago over investigative costs.