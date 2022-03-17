Jussie Smollett has officially been released from Cook County Jail after spending six nights in solitary confinement, where he allegedly did not eat any solid food and only drank water throughout the duration of his time inside. The decision to release the Empire actor from jail comes after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free as it is decided whether his conviction should be turned around.

Previously, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic hate crime, which he staged himself. Smollett's lawyers and family have been ramping up the #FreeJussie movement, claiming that the actor was a victim of the racist justice system and people playing politics.



Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images

After he was sentenced, Smollett addressed the jury and said, "I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that."

The actor's brother said a few days later that they had labeled him a risk of self-harm, placing him in solitary confinement despite his pleas.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding Jussie Smollett's release from jail, and his conviction possibly being thrown out.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

