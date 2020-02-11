One of the biggest stories of 2019 is carrying on into this year as it has just been revealed that Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who falsely accused two men of carrying out a racist attack on him in the streets of Chicago, has been indicted on new charges related to the crime.

You surely remember Jussie Smollett's name being in the news last year after he filed a police report, which was later proven to be untrue, alleging that he was beat down by two men who targeted him because of his race and sexuality. Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the last twelve months, even going so far as to sue the city of Chicago for allegedly creating a false narrative surrounding his case. After it was reported that a special prosecutor had been assigned to Smollett's case by a Cook County judge, a decision has been reached by Dan Webb.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

According to ABC News, Jussie Smollett has officially been indicted on new charges after the investigation was re-opened related to his 2019 alleged attack. All charges against the actor were previously dropped but this likely means that time in jail is a possibility for Smollett. This story is developing and exact details are not currently available. Stay tuned for updates.