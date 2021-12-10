Jussie Smollett's case has been a high profile one ever since 2019. For those who may not remember, Smollett claimed that he was a victim of a hate crime back in 2019. The Chicago Police Department immediately launched an investigation into the matter, only for inconsistencies to start adding up. Eventually, it was alleged that Smollett knew the perpetrators and had even set the whole thing up. Smollett denied the claims although, eventually, he was hit with six charges of disorderly conduct, which led to his recent trial.

Today, a verdict was read out in court, and according to Variety, Smollett was found guilty on five of the six counts. All of these charges were in relation to lying to the police, which is a crime that could lead to three years in jail, depending on how the judge feels. At this point, however, it is believed that Smollett will end up on probation.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The trial was a testy one and it came with plenty of eyes from the mainstream. After all, Smollett's alleged deceit was all over the news in 2019, and this is a story that many had been following closely for quite some time.

At this time, a sentencing date has not yet been announced. As for Smollett, he is still free on bond, which means jail is not in his immediate future.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

