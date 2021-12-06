After his alleged attackers took the stand last week, it’s now former Empire star Jussie Smollett’s turn to tell his side of the story. According to TMZ, the 39-year-old mostly spoke on his career, and the nature of his alleged sexual relationship with Abel Osundairo.

The Santa Rosa native was called as a witness for the defense earlier this morning, detailing how the loss of his father impacted him and how he rose to success on the aforementioned series. During the questioning, Smollett shared that he earned $25,000 - $35,000 per episode on the first season of the FOX show.

He then went on to talk about how he met one of the brothers who attacked him, Abel Osundairo, sharing that they first crossed paths at a gay club. “We were in a club, you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump and then just kind of keep going in and then we went to the bathhouse,” the B-Boy Blues director recalled of their alleged visit to Chicago’s Steamworks bathhouse.

“We did more drugs and made out,” Smollett shared, detailing that their heavy petting didn’t get too serious until their second Steamworks trip together, during which the actor says they “went alone this time, got a private room again, we did drugs and made out a little bit and this time, we masturbated together.”





Last week, the 39-year-old’s attorney attempted to paint Abel as a disgraced ex lover, despite him swearing under oath that he’s straight, and also requested a mistrial after accusing the judge of lunging at her – check out our story on that here.

[Via] [Via]