Just a few weeks ago, Julio Jones told Shannon Sharpe live on the air that he wanted out of Atlanta and was hoping to be traded in the offseason. Jones is one of the fastest and most explosive wide receivers in the entire league, so it should come as no surprise that almost every single team was trying to trade for him.

Well, on Sunday morning, it was reported by Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, and Adam Schefter of ESPN, that Jones would be going to the Tennessee Titans. While the trade has not yet been finalized, the Titans plan to give the Falcons a second-round and a fifth-round pick. The fifth-round pick could be replaced with something else, although for now, the seeds of the trade have been planted.

Jones will now be joining a team that already boasts Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and AJ Brown. This immediately makes the Titans one of the most explosive offenses in the entire league, and it will be very interesting to see how teams deal with them every single weekend.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the football world.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images