Julio Jones confirmed that he has requested a trade from the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, and says he has no interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys.

“You want to go to the Cowboys, Julio? Or you want to stay in Atlanta?” Shannon Sharpe asked Jones on Monday’s episode of Undisputed.

Jones responded, “I’m outta there, man.”

When asked if he was considering joining the Cowboys, he answered: "I want to win. I ain’t going to Dallas, I never thought of going to Dallas."



After Jones broke the news, Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are looking for a first-round pick in return for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"Atlanta has asked teams that have inquired about Julio Jones for a first-round draft pick in return, per sources," he tweeted. "Others around the league don’t believe the Falcons ultimately will get a first for the perennial Pro-Bowl wide receiver."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Jones requested the trade months ago: "Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues."

