Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and when he has solid wide receivers around him, he can do a ton of damage. Wilson has played with some talented individuals over the years and his Seahawks roster has a pretty solid wide receiver core. As a former champion, Wilson knows what it takes to go all the way and as a result, he is always looking to improve the Seahawks roster. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he is looking to secure the services of Julio Jones.

Jones has made it clear that he wants out of Atlanta, and over the past few days, numerous teams have become viable trade suitors. In fact, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Seahawks are now in the hunt for Jones, and it has a lot to do with a recent phone call between Wilson and the wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens have also expressed interest in Jones, who is being pursued by a large chunk of teams, at this point. Jones is one of the fastest receivers in the league and it only makes sense that numerous teams would want him on their roster. For a team like Seattle, Jones would immediately make their offense one of the most potent in the league.

With Jones' situation playing out so publically, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images