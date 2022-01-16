Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be active for the team's playoff matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Smith-Schuster went down with what was presumed to be a season-ending shoulder injury during a Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

"God answered my prayers [and] I've recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected," Smith-Schuster tweeted Saturday afternoon. "I can't believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive."



Smith-Schuster, a former Pro Bowler, will be an important addition for the Steelers, who hope to upset one of the best teams in the NFL.

Speaking with the DVE Morning Show on 102.5 WDVE, Friday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger admitted that Smith-Schuster may not have a full workload.

"He had a pretty significant injury," he said. "The way JuJu plays the game is physical. We all know it. We all love it. He could boost this offense. Even if it's just a few plays, the energy, the encouragement he brings on the sideline. Anything like that, to have one of your guys out there would be huge for us."

The Steelers and Chiefs will kick off at 8:15 PM, ET on Sunday.

