Juicy J's Signee Henry AZ Unleashes "Roommates" Ft. Wiz Khalifa, Freddie Gibbs & More

Over the span of 20+ years, Juicy J's made his imprint in the game throughout each era of music. His comeback with Taylor Gang helped him reach a younger demographic that may have not known about him otherwise. That being said, he's also providing guidance for younger artists on the game and with his experience, he's a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the music industry.

The newest artist under Juicy J's wing is Henry AZ. He recently released his new EP, Roommates which includes appearances from Juicy J himself, as well as Wiz Khalifa, Famous Dex and Freddie Gibbs that helps Henry AZ open up the project on "Pistol Packin'." The project also includes features from Moxas, Sirah, Emma G, and Unknown.

Check it out below.