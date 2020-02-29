Juicy J Trashes His Label On "Fuk Columbia Records"

Juicy J made it abundantly clear that he is done with Columbia Records when the Three 6 Mafia founder dropped a heated diss track trashing the label. During the wee hours of Saturday morning, Juicy J took to Twitter to open the floodgates. After threatening to leak his "whole album," hyping up the impending diss track, and yelling "fuk em" to everyone warning him not to drop it, Juicy J officially put "Fuk Columbia Records" on Soundcloud and shared a video of himself dancing to it on his social media platforms.

With this drop, Juicy incited a war between himself and his label, where he's been signed since Three 6 Mafia made Da Unbreakables in 2003. He also released Stay Trippy, in 2013 as a solo artist under the label as well, but it looks like he'd fed up with how the company has treated him over the years. In the same series of tweets, Juicy discussed how the label did not value him. "I gave Columbia Records 20+ years of my life," he tweeted, "and they treat me like backwash."

The song itself outlines all the ways that Columbia treated him like a slave and restricted him as an artist. Very fittingly, Juicy attached Prince's iconic acceptance speech for the Artist of The Decade award at The 2000 Soul Train Awards at the end of the track. Prince famously fought for total artistic control and freedom from his label, Warner Bros., during which time he often appeared with the word "SLAVE" written on his face, which Juicy used as the track's cover art. Juicy's stance on the matter could not be clearer: "F*ck y'all hoes."

Quotable Lyrics

If I waited on Columbia then I’d be out here broke

I sold albums, sold out tours, but I never sold my soul

N*gga do all this f*ckin’ grindin’, hustling’ 24/7

Soon as my sh*t start bubblin’ up, they want all the credit