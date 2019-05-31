mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J Links Up With Yung Gravy On "Buttered Up"

Aron A.
May 30, 2019 20:53
1.4K Views
63
1
Buttered Up
Yung Gravy Feat. Juicy J

Yung Gravy returns with his new collaboration with Juicy J.


Yung Gravy's slowly been buzzing while paving his own lane in the rap game. There's no doubt that he has his own unique sound, taking elements of trap and blending it with music from the 50s and 60s. Tonight, he's readying the release of his debut studio album, Sensational after releasing numerous EPs and a mixtape. Ahead of its release, he comes through with one last track featuring a Memphis legend.

Yung Gravy teams up with Juicy J for his latest track, "Buttered Up." The song was released as the last single from the project following the release of "Magic," "Gravy Train," "Pizzazz" and "Alley Oop" with Lil Baby.

Aside from Juicy J and Lil Baby, Yung Gravy also has appearances from Lil Mayo, Pouya, Ramirez, and TrippyThaKid.

Quotable Lyrics
You want that new purse
First you gotta ride for me, throw it in reverse
Open up your legs like you giving birth
Introduce you to new positions, now you diverse 

Yung Gravy

