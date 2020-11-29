Juicy J Joins Forces With Jay Rock & Project Pat On "Memphis To LA"

Juicy J came back this week with his latest project, The Hustle Continues. The latest body of work from the Three 6 Mafia legend serves as his first since departing his major label situation and evidently, he had far more creative freedom with this one. Stacked with sixteen songs, Juicy J enlists a slew of high-profile names, like Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, but he also brought on board artists like Conway to the fold.

Bringing that cool West Coast swag over eerie Memphis production, Juicy J brings Jay Rock and Project Pat to the mix on "MEMPHIS TO LA." The three rappers deliver muddy street bars, drawing parallels between the streets of Los Angeles where Jay Rock is from and the hoods of Memphis where Juicy J and Project Pat made their name in.

Quotable Lyrics

She got income taxes so a nigga had to tax that bitch

Just like Nipsey Hussle on my hustle, Victory Slap that bitch

Lotta fake ass n***as hate the real, but I ain't counterfeit

Four-five to your acorn ass head, crack that bitch

