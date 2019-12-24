Even though he's no longer with us, Juice WRLD is still living up to his "Bandit" spirit. So much so that he's officially snatched the title of YouTube's most-streamed artist, dethroning his fellow collaborator and streaming titan YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The news arrives courtesy of VladTV, who cites a streaming list naming the top 10 most popular YouTube artists, beginning with the late Juice WRLD in first-place (58.8 million).

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

YoungBoy, who has long enjoyed his time at the top, has fallen to second place with 56.1 million. In third, perhaps surprisingly, is Rod Wave, beating out fourth place DaBaby. Though a mainstream juggernaut in every other realm, Post Malone sits in the fifth position, beating out Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, and Billie Eilish. Rounding out the list are Chris Brown and San Benito, proving that the YouTube landscape is vastly different from some of the high-profile streaming services.

It's unclear whether Juice's lead can be sustained, but for now, his reign shall be a reminder of his musical legacy. Rest in peace to the young rapper, and be sure to run up his numbers for good measure. Are you surprised by this top 10?