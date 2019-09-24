Well here’s an unexpected treat for Juice WRLD fans. Revisiting his Funkmaster Flex freestyle from June, Hot 97 has decided to liberate part 2 of Juice WRLD’s freestyle session that night.

With a blunt in hand and Ski Mask The Slump God by his, the Chicago artist continues to show off his crazy flow & lyrical wordplay, dropping analogies and metaphors off the top for nearly 6-minutes straight.

“Im sick to the point these niggas need medicine/ I spit to the point where they think its a speech impediments/ I'm ballin to the point where they finna give me a letterman/ I'm at the door with money knocking like lil nigga let me in” he raps.

Whether this was straight off the dome or a memorized verse, Juice WRLD goes in on the mic for this one, although Funk Flex doesn't look too amused throughout the freestyle. Check out the BARS (below) and let us know what you think.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out Juice WRLD’s first Hot 97 freestyle right here if you missed it. Look for some new music from him and NBA Youngboy to be on the way as well. See post (below).