Just yesterday, we reported that booming Chicago rapper, Juice WRLD, was working on a collaborative project with Young Thug. At the start of the month, it was revealed that the 20 year-old had signed with talent agency, WME, joining an elite list of A-List celebrities which include Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Childish Gambino, amongst others.

It's only a matter of time before the public starts snooping into a musician's private life after they make celebrity status, but this time Juice has gone and willingly invited the masses into his personal life with his latest Instagram post. The "Lucid Dreams" artist shared 4-part photo series with, who he revealed to be his, girlfriend, along with a sweet message penned out to her personally. "‪My love for you is unmatched..yea I kno i fucked up a few times and for that I apologize..but I promise to give you the time of your life for the rest of our lives mi amor. Such a good woman God made a power move blessing me w yu ♾‬ bitch ily." Juice's girlfriend, who has been revealed to be Ally Lotti, responded with a playfully teasing "fcukking ass. I love you forever 🖤🖤🖤🖤😘"

The adorable post inspired awe from a few Instagram users, including Chance The Rapper who commented "REAL NIGGA ENERGY 💯💯." Chance himself must know what it feels like being in love, having married longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, whom he is grateful to for supporting all his creative endevours.