Juice WRLD Poured His Heart Out On "734"

Throughout Juice WRLD's career, it was very apparent that he had a knack for writing hits and coming through with some incredible hooks. There have been a plethora of unreleased Juice tracks to make their way to the internet over the years, and "734" was one of them. In fact, you can go online right now and find a 15-minute version of the song. Now, however, the song has been officially released thanks to the anniversary edition of Juice's iconic project Goodbye & Good Riddance.

In this song, Juice gives us his signature sound as he belts out incredible choruses all while delivering bars about heartbreak and everything he has had to go through. The track fits in perfectly with the music Juice was making at the time and if you're a fan of the artist, then you will certainly have to dive into this new song.

Quotable Lyrics:

Time, time heals all wounds

But time can leave the nastiest scars

This happened too soon

I'm starting to think I don't know who you are