Juice WRLD Is A Samurai Warrior In "Already Dead" Music Video

Juice WRLD fights off his demons in epic fashion for the "Already Dead" music video.

We've been without late 21-year-old Chicago rapper Juice WRLD for a couple of years but he remains one of the most popular voices in the world, singing through his pain on his second posthumous studio album, Fighting Demons, which was released late last year. The project includes a multitude of records that unpack the troubled young rapper's issues with substance abuse, mental health, and more.

In many songs from the album, including "Already Dead," Juice WRLD speaks about death, making it clear to the listener that he knew that his time was coming. On this record, he sings about feeling as though he's already passed on. An animated video, which was supplemented with footage of Juice in the studio and during photoshoots, was released for "Already Dead" on Wednesday (January 5), directed by Steve Cannon.





The video shows an animated Juice WRLD as a samurai warrior, fighting off his demons with a sword. The anime-styled video is a big hit with Juice's fans, who are overjoyed that some extra footage from the studio was used, as well as a motivational speech from the artist midway into the video.

Check it out above and let us know what you think. Long Live Juice WRLD.