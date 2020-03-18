It looks like Juice WRLD's estate is finally making some leeway in appointing a legal representative to handle the ongoing lawsuits against the late rap star. The Chicago artist passed away at the extremely young age of twenty-one, shaking up the landscape of the hip-hop world during his short career. The certified hitmaker was a favorite to many, and he will be remembered forever through his music.

Although WRLD was just starting out in the music business, he amassed a small fortune with his successful tour schedule, his two hit albums, and even further contributions. The extent of his earnings was unclear until this week but, according to a new report, the rapper was worth approximately $3.3 million at the time of his death.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The late recording artist was blooming as a bonafide superstar and it makes sense that he was swimming in money in the final months of his life. Juice WRLD lived in a Miami condo, worth around $1.5 million. He also had several active bank accounts at the time of his death, with one valued at just over $1 million.

As for his personal belongings, a collection of jewelry and watches has been valued at around half a million dollars.

As it pertains to the upcoming legal affairs involving the rapper, his mother Carmela Wallace is expected to be appointed the representative for the estate.

Rest in peace, Juice WRLD. 999 Forever.

