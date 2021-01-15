Juice WRLD Delivers Posthumous Single "Bad Boy" Ft. Young Thug

Several artists have shared posthumous collaborations with Juice WRLD, and Young Thug is the latest to deliver a track with the late rapper. Last month marked the one-year anniversary since we lost Juice to an accidental overdose, and since his passing, his family, friends, and fans have kept his memory alive. There were rumors that Juice WRLD has thousands of songs and verses in the vault, so it comes as no surprise that these posthumous projects have been slowly rolling out.

Following Thugger's announcement regarding the arrival of the collaboration, "Bad Boy" has finally hit streaming services. The track arrives with an accompanying visual directed by Cole Bennett, and fans once again are excited to hear new music from a life lost far too soon. Let us know what you think of Juice WRLD and Young Thug's, latest and give "Bad Boy" a few streams.

Quotable Lyrics

She fell in love with my ice, yeah, that hockey rink

When they come to kick it, I'm not on a soccer team

You are all makin' this part of my prophecy

Raf Simons match my Prada jeans

I'ma do the dash, get to the bag, ain't no one as bad as me