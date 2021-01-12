The late Juice WRLD's impact on the game doesn't go unrecognized. He was truly a craftsman that not only pushed the culture in a new direction but was also able to understand the lineage. His death marked yet another young talent gone too soon, though his team and his fans continue to keep his name alive.

Juice WRLD's work ethic was insane and he appeared to be constantly making music. Though he's gone, it appears that fans will continue to receive gifts from his unreleased catalog including the leaked track "BAD BOY." This Friday, the song, which was originally leaked at the beginning of 2020, was officially be released, along with a music video. Music video director Cole Bennett hit Instagram where he shared a short trailer of the visual which features Thug and Juice WRLD walking away from a fiery set.

Following its unofficial release in 2020, there was a bit of complication with its release. It was initially expected to drop in November, though that never happened without any explanation. Cole Bennett later shared an update on Christmas day revealing a release date for Jan. 15th. His latest post appears to re-affirm that it will, indeed, arrive as scheduled.

Check out Cole Bennett's post below. Are you looking forward to Juice WRLD and Young Thug's new collaboration? Sound off in the comments.