Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd Turn Into Cartoon Characters In "Blast Off" Visual

Internet Money's track "Blast Off" now has a music video that depicts Trippie Redd and Juice WRLD as animated characters.

Back in the summer, Internet Money came through with their debut compilation tape that featured some incredibly high-profile guest verses. B4 The Storm was mostly known for the hit lead single "Lemonade" although there were plenty of other great tracks to singly your teeth into, including the cut "Blast Off" which contained features from the likes of Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Now, the song has its very own music video produced by KDC Visions, and as you can see, Trippie Redd and Juice WRLD have been turned into cartoon characters.

Throughout the video, both artists can be found going on a journey on a bizarre planet that is surrounded by sand and some weird creatures. Juice and Trippie are trying to defeat the main villain, and they all get to do it in a gorgeous muscle car that is equipped with weaponry. Overall, it's a visually stunning video that you should definitely check out if you are a fan of the song.