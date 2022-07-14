It's been over a decade since Lil Wayne and Juelz Santana teased a collaborative effort. The chemistry they shared on records in the 2000s led to a surge in demand that the two connect on a full-blown mixtape together. Unfortunately, it never happened, though we have received a few collaborations from them over the years.

This week, Juelz Santana announced the launch of his new record label, I Can't Feel My Face. Of course, that's also the name of the joint project he was supposed to drop with Weezy. Naturally, fans wondered whether or not the two would ever join forces to drop the tape.

In a recent appearance on TMZ, Juelz Santana suggested that there's still hope that they'll be releasing the project, though he made it clear that it isn't a priority for either of them right now. "All I’ma say is Wayne is my brother," he said. "We are never not working on music outside of each other, as well as together, so for us to do a I Can’t Feel My Face project is definitely not unlikely to happen."

Weezy and Juelz Santana recently appeared alongside each other on Jim Jones' "We Set The Trends" remix with DJ Khaled, which Santana said came at the perfect time because of his label.

"The remix is with Lil Wayne, so it made all kinds of sense ’cause I was about to launch I Can’t Feel My Face, so I felt like, ‘Aww man, this is just perfect timing for everything," he added.

