Jim Jones Taps DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana For "We Set The Trends (Remix)"

Dipset's Jim Jones has remained the most prolific out of the group in the past few years. Though the group popped out as a collective for their Verzuz against The LOX, Jones has remained the only member of the group actively releasing music. Just before the holiday, Jones emerged with his first Billboard charting single in years, "We Set The Trends" ft. Migos.

As the song continued to run up the charts, the rapper came through with the official remix featuring Lil Wayne, Juelz Santana, and DJ Khaled. The flexes are high as the I Can't Feel My Face Duo bring their energy to the record while DJ Khaled spruces things up with his presence alone.

Check out the remix below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

That bitch in bed wit' her, I had to swim set her

Bitch I'm a jet setter, fly with no wind pressure

Bitch I'm a scene-setter, I got the strap on the AK I swing-set 'em

I'm a sight-setter, I was fly before you had a flight set up, I'm trendy

