Juelz Santana's been fielding potential opponents in a Verzuzbut one name has popped up frequently -- Memphis Bleek. The Dipset rapper initially opened up the conversation on Twitter where he said that Lloyd Banks would be the ideal rival before slightly shading Memphis Bleek. He suggested that it wouldn't be a challenge to battle the Roc-A-Fella rapper.



Brad Barket/ Getty Images

Bleek fired back on Twitter after Juelz's initial comments, claiming that the Dipset MC is ducking him. "Bleek EZ," he wrote. "If you scared say THAT!" Another fan backed up Bleek, claiming that he provided them with a style guide throughout the early 2000s before Bleek admitted that Juelz was also setting trends back then.

"Y’all thought homie could fuck wit Memphis? He couldn’t beat me in a smile competition ð¤£ð Let me chill man stop gassing these n***a pls!!!" he added. Ultimately, Memphis believes that Juelz is "ducking the smoke."

Juelz refuted these claims in the comments of @TheHipHopWolf Instagram page. "Ducking lol I’m everywhere U Never there lol… I’m OutSide PS I Smoke to Much To Duck it," he added.

This wouldn't be the first time Juelz stepped into the Verzuz ring. Last year, he joined Dipset in their epic battle against The LOX, though the Yonkers group ultimately left with a W.

Who do you think would win a Verzuz? Bleek or Juelz?