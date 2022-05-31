Just last week, NORE expressed his disappointment in David Letterman and Ellen Degeneres getting first dibs on interviews with the culture's biggest stars. However, none of the high-profile television personalities capture the depth of an artist's career like Drink Champs. Over the past few years, the podcast has become one of the most trusted platforms for hip-hop-related interviews. Even Kanye dubbed NORE his version of Joe Rogan.



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

This week, Drink Champs will have Juelz Santana on the show, and it seems like they'll be diving into a whole bunch of topics, from his Newark Airport arrest to the lack of music he's released in recent times. However, at one point in the interview, he seems to address last year's Verzuz between Dipset and The LOX. Fans unanimously agreed that Yonkers-based group won the evening against Dipset, and it seems that even Juelz Santana agrees. It appears that Juelz Santana believes that The LOX is a better group than Dipset. "My take on that night was they are a better group than us," he says. Mind you, he didn't mention any names but it seems pretty obvious that he's referring to their Verzuz against The LOX.

The new episode of Drink Champs debuts this Thursday on REVOLT. Check out the official trailer below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.