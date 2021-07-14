In what can only be described as a historic match-up, The LOX and Dipset have been confirmed to be facing off in the next Verzuz. Easily two of New York's most influential groups, both parties have amassed incredible catalogs throughout the years, boasting a fair number of classic records under their respective banners.

The battle is set to take place on Tuesday, August 3rd. To make the event even more thoroughly New York, it will be taking place at Madison Square Garden at 9 PM EST. As has become tradition, drinks will be handled by Ciroc; one has to wonder if Jadakiss will be recreating his iconic dance number.

While fans will likely debate the favorite in the weeks leading up to the battle, it should be noted that The LOX's Styles P previously declared his crew to be unbeatable. "Whoever it is, we going to win," he stated, shortly after The LOX delivered their Living Off Xperience album. "It can be five on three, it don't matter," added Sheek. "It can be two on three. They gotta have the catalog we got. It can be us against OutKast. Us against G-Unit, but they not really a group though."

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Jim Jones appears equally confident in his own ability. Not too long ago he claimed he could out-rap the entirety of B. Dot Miller's 2021 Top 10 list, a group that consisted of elite bar spitters like Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs. Though he was referring to his own solo catalog, it's highly likely that his confidence carries over to the work of his group.

One thing is certain: hip-hop heads are in for a treat. No matter which group you may prefer, both The LOX and Dipset have earned their positions in the hall of fame. A nostalgic walk through memory lane will go a long way in contextualizing just how deep their catalogs are, and expect plenty of nostalgic classics to be revisited for the occasion. Who do you think takes the edge?