There are a staggering number of hip-hop fans who appear fascinated by the romantic developments occurring within the rap game. For them, the on-again/off-again relationship between Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls has been premium entertainment. For everyone else, however, music remains the more important takeaway (as it should be). Sometimes, however, the two worlds collide -- case in point, JT recently previewed an unreleased banger from Lil Uzi Vert, sparking hype for his next body of work.

Tara Ziemba/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For many "newer" rappers, there appears to be an unspoken challenge to push one's voice to the highest registers possible. And while Lil Uzi Vert doesn't quite hit the difficult benchmark of "baby," he certainly comes close. While the stylistic cadential choice might not be for everyone, it certainly works for Uzi, who has mastered the art of using his voice as an instrument. In this snippet, he becomes one with the synthesizers, singing barely intelligible lyrics as he fires off a barrage of ad-libs.

Unfortunately, the snippet ends before we can get a genuine feel of what the upcoming track will sound like, with JT cutting the clip the moment Uzi scurries into his gargantuan vehicle. While it's unclear as to whether we'll ever see this one surface in full, remember that Uzi has been hard at work to his follow-up to Eternal Atake, having previously expressed his own disappointment in the project.

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're excited to hear another new album from the self-styled Baby Pluto.