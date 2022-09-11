On Friday, September 9, GloRilla dropped the remix to her top-charting single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The four-minute record featured two of the hottest female rappers in the game, Latto and JT of the City Girls. The song garnered a lot of love across social media platforms, but JT couldn't enjoy its success for long.

JT attended an event in Texas, and the DJ played the wrong version of the track. Instead of blasting the official remix, he put on Saweetie's verse-- which was not released due to contract issues. Nonetheless, it was somehow leaked and began being shared on social media.

Unamused by his actions, JT took to Twitter and exposed what happened, "This dj in Texas At KAMP intentionally played saweetie verse & [kept] saying JT boy if you don't get your delusional b*tch a** on!!!!!" The 29-year-old then labeled men in the industry as "catty" and "weird." She alleged that people were purposely sending DJs Saweetie's verse as some sort of joke.

To keep people from thinking she had an issue with the "Icy Girl" rapper, JT wrote, "... I love her, she's nice! But it's messy & uncalled for." The Miami native continued her rant by stating that male rappers don't have to deal with the things female artists do.

Fed up with people saying that unreleased music gets mixed up all the time, the artist responded, "No it do not!!!!!! F*ck outta here, y'all tweeters not rappers y'all know NOTHING."

