The love that they have for one another is well-documented as they often fawn over the other online, and JT wanted to make sure that she properly used Lil Uzi Vert's pronouns. It's unclear whether or not we'll be receiving Uzi's Red & White EP this evening, but according to Uzi's City Girls girlfriend, the project *might* arrive at the stroke of midnight.

As we await the possible arrival of Red & White, JT has returned to Twitter to crack a joke about her equally-famous partner, however, her tweet immediately came with a correction.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"My man said all I do is get my nails & lashes done, damn he’s catching on ….who’s hiring?" the rapper wrote. JT later returned to retweet her own message, adding, "THEY*"

Social media users interpreted this correction to be in connection with Lil Uzi Vert recently changing their Instagram profile to reflect "they/them" pronouns. The change wasn't announced by Uzi, however, fans were quick to catch on and the news was quickly shared online. Uzi's supporters are hoping for a more detailed explanation in the future, but for now, many are simply respecting their decision.

Meanwhile, we'll keep you updated on more new music from Uzi as it develops. Within the last week or so, the rapper has dropped off three new singles, all expected to be included on Red & White.

Check out JT's post below.