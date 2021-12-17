Joyner Lucas Gets Introspective On "My Escape"

Aside from the social media fiasco that the world witnessed involving Karen Civil,Joyner Lucas has kept his eyes on the prize and away from drama. The rapper has given us a selection of noteworthy releases this year, including his Lil Baby-assisted "Ramen & OJ" as well as "Your Heart," a track that landed a feature from Dreamville's leader, J. Cole.

On Friday (December 17), Lucas returns with another offering, and it is just as personal and introspective as the others. On "My Escape," Lucas flies solo as he once again puts his careful wordplay on display and proves that he remains a fierce contender in the Rap game. Stream the Juicebox Slim-produced track and let us know your thoughts

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma suffer for the wrongs that I remember

Wrong address, the karma get brought to the sender

In a room full of artists, I get brought to the center

Shots to the arm, sound like a fork in a blender

My money talk, but you don't want to talk to the vender

My money long, the only thing short is my temper