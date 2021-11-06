Since his heated back and forth on social media with Karen Civil became a viral showdown, Joyner Lucas has taken a step back to handle business. After the rapper came forward to accuse Civil of cheating him out of tens of thousands of dollars, the pair were the subject of debate as people discussed what occurs behind the scenes in the industry.

Articles were written, Clubhouse chatrooms were launched, and scathing tweets were sent. Lucas would later return to say that he has promised Civil he wouldn't speak about the situation publicly any longer, and it looks as if he's connecting with everyone's favorite Rap Uncle, Snoop Dogg.

We're gearing up for the release of Snoop Dogg's Def Jam debut The Algorithm, and from what we've received, Snoop and his famous rapper friends have been in full-on beast mode. Lucas recently shared a photo of himself with the Long Beach icon and in the caption, he gave his take on the first listen of The Algorithm before it hits the streets.

"Stopped by the dogs house to show my uncle some love today. Rip to his dear momma. [red heart emoji]," wrote Lucas. "If you heard the album @snoopdogg played for me today. [facepalm emoij] best album I heard in a long long time. I been waiting for you bring those rhythm and gangsta vibez back unc. 11/19 [fire emoji] love you."

Are you excited about The Algorithm?