Joyner Lucas already blessed his fans with his long-awaited album ADHD this year after many delays but it looks like he wasn't finished there.

Celebrating his birthday today, the rapper decided to give us all a gift, instead of the other way around. With all the extra time on his hands during quarantine, Joyner has likely been on a tear in the studio and he's itching to release something new to feed us, which leads us to his big announcement.

Next month, he's coming through with a brand new EP, spilling the beans today.

"Today I turn 32," wrote Joyner on Twitter. "'EVOLUTION' the EP dropping 9/18/2020. See you soon."

In addition to letting the world know the title of his next project, he also shared the cover artwork, which shows a photo of him as a child with all of his current-day tattoos. As you surely know, that's an artwork theme that many have adopted, including Lil Wayne for his classic Tha Carter III.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If you're already fiending to hear from the Massachusetts native, you may be interested in checking out his merch store, which was re-launched today with brand new offerings. There's a new section dedicated to Evolution, featuring a line of t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers, and more.

