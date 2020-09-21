Prior to releasing his debut album ADHD, Joyner Lucas tried his hand at an experimental release strategy, staggering his singles to the point where half of his album was in circulation before the big drop. While some appreciated the bold nature of Joyner's rollout, others felt that it diluted the album experience and ultimately worked against him. Either way, it did make for a few big moments for the lyricist, particularly when he squashed his Logic beef and connected with Bobby on "Isis."

With the official music video currently boasting an impressive sixty-five million views on YouTube alone, it's clear that the lyrically-driven banger was something of a fan favorite. Of course, the fact that it ultimately brought the two warring emcees together under the same banner certainly didn't hurt, nor did the competitive spirit found throughout the bar-heavy track. And while it was far from what one might expect from a traditional mainstream hit, it would appear that "Isis" did in fact resonate with the masses. So much so that it has officially been certified platinum by the RIAA.

In fact, as of right now, the single stands as Joyner's first and only platinum record; he does, however, boast three gold plaques for "I'm Not Racist," "I Love," and the Chris Brown assisted "Stranger Things." And while it's uncertain whether any of those three will make the jump in the near future, it wouldn't be surprising to see his Ashanti-assisted single "Fall Slowly" join the ranks at some point. Congratulations to Joyner Lucas for locking down his first platinum plaque -- may there be many more to come.