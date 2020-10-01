Jorja Smith Comes Through With Popcaan-Assisted Single "Come Over"

Jorja Smith has been a powerful force in R&B ever since her debut album release and, this year, though she's taken it slowly, she has still come through with new music when we need it.

The 23-year-old British singer started teasing her new collaboration with Popcaan this week, marking the first time they've teamed up and hinting that the song could come out soon. She wasn't lying because, this afternoon, she decided to drop the track, releasing it on all streaming platforms.

"Come Over" is officially out now, exploring different vibes that will take you through a range of emotions. The song starts out with a soft backing instrumental before suddenly cutting out, making way for the dance-ready island vibe to reveal itself. Jorja speaks about a relationship in which she's unsure of how her significant other is feeling, wondering whether she should waste her time and energy anymore.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wish I knew what's on your mind

Then I wouldn't think it's something I've done

If you gave more of your time, yeah, we both might just get what we want

Are you too scared to love me?