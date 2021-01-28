Jake Paul is set to get back into the boxing ring on April 17th as he will be taking on former UFC fighter Ben Askren in an eight-round fight that should prove to be a lot of fun. Of course, Askren's career in MMA came to a screeching halt in 2019 after Jorge Masvidal knocked him out in just five seconds. Now, Askren will get to redeem himself against a guy who has yet to go up against a real fighter.

Interestingly enough, Masvidal is actually going to be helping Paul with this fight. In the clip below obtained by TMZ, Masvidal can be seen showing Paul how to pull off a running punch, much like the flying knee Masvidal delivered in his knockout of Askren. Masvidal seems to be impressed with Paul here, and you can't help but be excited about how this is going to go down.

Askren will prove to be Jake's toughest fight to date although he is still a beatable opponent. His brother Logan is about to take on Floyd Mayweather, which is certainly much more of an underdog story. Regardless, Paul has a lot to prove going into this one and we're looking forward to watching the outcome.

Stay tuned for updates on this upcoming fight, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]