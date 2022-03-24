By now, everyone in the MMA world knows what happened between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington just a couple of days ago. Masvidal went and attacked Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami, and since that time, Masvidal has been arrested and released on $15K bond. This is certainly one of the more shocking stories in the UFC right now, although, given the rivalry between these two, there are some who thought an altercation was inevitable.

Recently, in a report from MixedMartialArts.com, Masvidal broke his silence on the case, although he didn't have much to say. As he explained, the case is still open, and he isn't trying to get in any more trouble right now.

David Becker/Getty Images

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it, but I guess you’re referencing that,” Masvidal said. “If we could table [the application], it would be better. Right now, I had mutual [combat] with another athlete and I can’t say too much on that, but if we could table it for later, that would be amazing… To my knowledge, I have not been charged. I do have lawyers on the case, and they’re talking back and forth.”

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

