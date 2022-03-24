Perhaps the biggest story in the MMA world this week was the altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington in Miami. Covington was ambushed by Masvidal outside of a restaurant, and following the incident, Covington was quick to speak to police and tell them exactly what happened. In the eyes of some, this was simply unacceptable.

As you can see in the video below courtesy of TMZ, Masvidal was held back from Covington, although prior to this clip, he had actually shattered Colby's tooth. Despite this aggression, Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking Masvidal's side. In a tweet, Khabib said that it was unacceptable for Covington to comment on Masvidal's children and that at the end of the day, he shouldn't be snitching on a fellow fighter.

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children,” Khabib wrote. “No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t accept fights with him, let him sit without a fight, it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families, who is provoking the fighters to look for someone in restaurants to deal with him.”

There is certainly a code throughout the UFC, and it appears as though Covington has broken it. Whether or not anyone takes Khabib's advice here, still remains to be seen.

Let us know what you think of Khabib's take, in the comments section below.