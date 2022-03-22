Just a few weekends ago, Jorge Masvidal was defeated by Colby Covington in the Octagon. This is a result that most fans expected, especially since Colby has proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the entire UFC. Either way, these two certainly still have unfinished business, or at least Masvidal feels that way, given the way he acted recently.

According to TMZ, Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami called Papi Steak. As the story goes, Covington was eating dinner with the Nelk Boys, as he had just wrapped up a podcast with them. When he left the place, Masvidal came up and confronted him, which then led to a fight that may or may not have been filmed.

David Becker/Getty Images

Cops eventually surrounded Colby at the scene, where they asked him what happened. Covington seemed pretty surprised by it all and was asking those around him how Masvidal could have possibly known where he was.

As for Masvidal, he eventually took to social media with a video of himself challenging Covington to show his face, which is pretty strange given Masvidal reportedly set up an ambush.

David Becker/Getty Images

