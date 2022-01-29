It seems social media users have taken a break from speculating whether or not Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna is pregnant, and instead, have begun focusing their attention towards 24-year-old Jordyn Woods, who fueled rumours after including a picture of what looked like a baby Nike shoebox in a recent Instagram photo dump.

As PEOPLE reports, talk began after the model uploaded a new post to her page on Wednesday. January 26th. Some of the snaps see Woods and her boyfriend – Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns – posing together, while others showcase the view, as well as the socialite's glamorous outfit details.

During a Q&A session with her followers, the Los Angeles native was hit with some inquiries about the mysterious orange box. "Are you preggy? That shoe box," one person wrote, adding some eye emojis to emphasize their curiosity. Woods responded, "It was a gift card box, and no I don't want kids right now, nor am I pregnant."

"I've been wearing baggy clothes because it's cold AF!!!" she continued. "Minnesota was -4. Also, I'm always cold AF regardless, that's why I'm trying to get my iron up."

Woods also addressed fans who were speculating in the comment section of her post, writing, "Trust me, if I was [pregnant] that would not be the way I would tell y'all. I thought it was cute because it was so little," she clarified. "It's a gift card box."

They may not be welcoming a child together, but Towns isn't one to hold back on showing his girlfriend how much he loves her. On Christmas, the 26-year-old surprised Woods with an incredible brown and rose gold Porsche – read more about that here.





