Alexa, play "Fashion Killa" by A$AP Rocky. Over the weekend, Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend stepped out on the town for a New York City date night, looking as stylish as ever.

As InStyle reports, the "Umbrella" singer's look consisted of an oversized jersey that reached down to the tops of her thighs, a red jacket, a pair of blue and black Miu Miu gloves, as well as a dark baseball cap with the letter "R" on it and some strappy, sparkling stiletto shoes that coordinated beautifully with her dangling diamond earrings.

Rocky opted to dress for the weather, layering a grey t-shirt under a cozy-looking fuzzy brown jacket. His accessories were minimal – a red bandana in his hand, a printed wrap on his head, a medical face mask, and a pair of heavy black boots.

According to Bossip, RiRi's outfit of choice has – once again – caused pregnancy rumours to run rampant. "Can she just announce the pregnancy already? I'm tired of the winter coats with sandals," one person wrote after seeing the latest paparazzi photos of the 33-year-old.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Just last month, the Fenty Beauty creator was also faced with rumours of a similar nature, but she was quick to shut them down. When a fan messaged her asking for an invitation to the "baby shower," also apologizing for everyone being up in the "Rude Boy" hitmaker's uterus, she responded, "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

With the rumour mill turning once again, we're curious to see if Rihanna will have anything to say about all the speculation – check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

[Via] [Via]