While giving is a special part of the holidays, it's hard to deny how good receiving can feel too – especially if you're Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. On her Instagram page, the Los Angeles native revealed the incredible present that her boo surprised her with earlier today.

"WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this," Woods told her Instagram followers on Christmas Day. "My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I'm speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen!"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The 24-year-old then commended her man on his attention to detail, writing, "WTF THE BROWN we talked about!!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?" Woods also added that she and Towns have had to spend the last two holiday seasons apart due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm so sad that is the second year in a row that COVID prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt."

Hundreds of commenters expressed how impressed they were with the NBA player's gift-giving abilities. "Santa Claus," Towns commented underneath his girlfriend's post, which sees her rocking a pair of festive pyjamas and sitting on the vehicle's hood, a huge grin spread across her face.





Other snapshots in the photo dump see an unmissable orange Louis Vuitton box, and later on, the model can be seen wearing a gorgeous brown and black monogrammed jacket from the brand, which may have been yet another present from her very thoughtful boyfriend.

What do you think of Towns' gift for his girlfriend? Drop a comment below and let us know.