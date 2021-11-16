Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns turned 26 years old yesterday. Although the T-Wolves lost a tight game to the Phoenix Suns, KAT had a stellar game, recording 35 points and 13 rebounds on his b-day.

Image via Jordyn Woods

After the game, Towns' celebrity girlfriend Jordyn Woods, who was sitting court-side, had a lot in store to celebrate. Woods took Karl to dinner, as she had a mass of people waiting to surprise him when they arrived.

One the fancy dinner had finished, it was time to open presents. Woods went all out for her gift, giving KAT a custom Louis Vuitton handbag, which is retail priced at $13,000. However, it likely costed more than that considering she had "4:13" printed on one side and "K.A.T." on the other.

"4:13" has a double meaning, as it first commemorates the date Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 on April 13, 2020. It also honors the Bible verse from Philippians 4:13, which says: "I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me."

Jordyn has been a huge support of Karl during his toughest moments, and their relationship has always been loving and fruitful.

Since getting together last year, KAT and Woods have made it a tradition to give spectacular gifts to each other on their birthdays. In 2020, Jordyn hired an extravagant mariachi band to celebrate KAT's 25th birthday. For Woods' "Jordan Year" 23rd birthday, KAT gifted her a Chanel bag and two Hermès Birkin bags, along with a signed Michael Jordan jersey.

It seems that Towns and Woods both love fashionable bags, as they continue to gift expensive ones to each other for their respective birthdays.

Check out KAT's new Louis Vuitton bag below.

Images via Jordyn Woods

