The latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end which means the final episodes will depict the dramatic happenings surrounding Jordyn Woods hooking up with Tristan Thompson. The event was a shocking one, with Khloe more recently admitting that she "knew who he was," but "never in a million years thought that’s who [Jordyn] was."



gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Now that another episode is set to air that shows even more on the cheating scandal, Jordyn has spoken to ET ahead of time detailing how everyone has a "story."

"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth," she explained, adding how she hopes to be depicted. "Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine." She added: "Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

As for what she's been up to lately, Jordyn said she's been "staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy."

Jordyn recently debuted her acting skills in Grown-ish and hopes to land similar gigs down the road. "Hopefully, the sky’s the limit," she explained. "[I'm] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me."